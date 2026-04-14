ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $118.4270. 1,807,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,681,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,733,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.04. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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