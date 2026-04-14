Short Interest in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT) Declines By 40.4%

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,456 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 15,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFUT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (NASDAQ:FFUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Further Reading

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