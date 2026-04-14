Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 590,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 673,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.74.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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