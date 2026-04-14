Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,919 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 15,561 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eshallgo Stock Performance

Shares of EHGO remained flat at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,325. Eshallgo has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

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Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eshallgo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eshallgo stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Eshallgo Inc. ( NASDAQ:EHGO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Eshallgo makes up about 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 0.84% of Eshallgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on EHGO

About Eshallgo

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Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

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