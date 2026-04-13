Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Short Interest Up 66.5% in March

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,687,983 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 3,416,161 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,387,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $755.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,579,743.19. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,469,390 shares of company stock worth $24,749,633 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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