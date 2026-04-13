ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 81,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1%
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanding LNG footprint — COP is advancing major LNG-linked projects (Qatar and Port Arthur) and securing long‑term offtake contracts, positioning the company to benefit from structurally higher global LNG demand and cleaner‑fuel trends. Is ConocoPhillips Positioned to Capitalize on Rising LNG Demand?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and momentum thesis — BMO and Zacks-style coverage highlight COP as a top momentum / long‑term idea, citing strong cash flows, buyback/dividend capacity and favorable portfolio mix. These narratives support upside sentiment among institutional investors. BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ConocoPhillips Why ConocoPhillips (COP) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploratory work in Venezuela — COP has sent an evaluation team to Venezuela to assess oil & gas opportunities. This could open reserves exposure but carries execution and geopolitical/regulatory uncertainty that makes near‑term impact unclear. ConocoPhillips visits Venezuela to evaluate oil opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector tone — broader energy ETFs and stocks were leaning lower in premarket action, which can pressure COP despite company‑specific catalysts. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings concern — coverage ahead of the next report flags an expected double‑digit profit decline for the quarter and some analysts highlight recent quarterly misses and revenue softness, creating downside risk to sentiment if results disappoint. ConocoPhillips goes to Venezuela to evaluate oil opportunities Here’s What to Expect From ConocoPhillips’s Next Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price volatility and profit‑taking — after strong 1‑year gains, some investors appear to be trimming positions amid short‑term market weakness and mixed headlines, contributing to share‑price pressure. Is It Too Late To Consider ConocoPhillips (COP) After 41.5% One-Year Gain?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
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