Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.54 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $263.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $187.70 and a 52-week high of $265.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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