State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 59,405 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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