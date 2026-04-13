Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. Datadog comprises about 6.1% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.90, a P/E/G ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $5,381,772.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,302.80. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,539.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,306 shares of company stock valued at $59,852,594. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Datadog to a “Buy” and set a $175 price target, citing AI-driven growth in telemetry/data volumes and forecasting stronger growth than the Street — a clear positive catalyst for longer-term upside. Guggenheim upgrade article

Guggenheim upgraded Datadog to a “Buy” and set a $175 price target, citing AI-driven growth in telemetry/data volumes and forecasting stronger growth than the Street — a clear positive catalyst for longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Product/news support: Datadog launched new tools and continues to be cited by firms (Wells Fargo) as a favored SaaS name amid rising AI spend — helps underpin fundamentals and revenue growth expectations. Product launch article

Product/news support: Datadog launched new tools and continues to be cited by firms (Wells Fargo) as a favored SaaS name amid rising AI spend — helps underpin fundamentals and revenue growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the feed is malformed (reports 0 shares / NaN change) and provides no actionable signal; ignore until a reliable short-interest update is available.

Short-interest report in the feed is malformed (reports 0 shares / NaN change) and provides no actionable signal; ignore until a reliable short-interest update is available. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc and director Amit Agarwal recently sold large blocks of shares (multi-million dollar transactions). Both trades were via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — which reduces the informational sting but still raises near‑term selling pressure and investor attention. Alexis Le‑Quoc sale Amit Agarwal sale

Insider sales: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc and director Amit Agarwal recently sold large blocks of shares (multi-million dollar transactions). Both trades were via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — which reduces the informational sting but still raises near‑term selling pressure and investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Options activity: unusually large put buying (about 28k puts, ~22% above typical daily put volume) signals increased short-term hedging or bearish positioning from traders, which can amplify downward moves.

Options activity: unusually large put buying (about 28k puts, ~22% above typical daily put volume) signals increased short-term hedging or bearish positioning from traders, which can amplify downward moves. Negative Sentiment: Price momentum / market context: recent headlines and data show the stock has pulled back in recent weeks and fell amid a market uptick — short-term momentum is weak even as long-term fundamentals (revenue beat & guidance) remain intact. Price decline article

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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