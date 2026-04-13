BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.06 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 181,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE: FRA) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund primarily seeks to provide current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured loans and other bank-originated credit facilities. As a publicly traded vehicle, FRA offers investors exposure to a portfolio of floating rate assets designed to adjust coupon payments in response to changes in benchmark interest rates.

In constructing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates a significant portion of its assets to U.S.

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