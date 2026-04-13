BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.