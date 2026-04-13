BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BIT opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

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BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

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BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

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