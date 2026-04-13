BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BGR opened at $16.01 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust news, VP Stephen Thomas Minar purchased 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $64,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $64,411.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust focuses its investments primarily on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the energy and natural resources sectors, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and related services.

The trust’s portfolio typically comprises common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other equity-linked instruments issued by firms operating in upstream and downstream energy markets, metals and mining, chemicals and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.