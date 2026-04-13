BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BGR opened at $16.01 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust news, VP Stephen Thomas Minar purchased 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $64,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $64,411.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust focuses its investments primarily on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the energy and natural resources sectors, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and related services.
The trust’s portfolio typically comprises common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other equity-linked instruments issued by firms operating in upstream and downstream energy markets, metals and mining, chemicals and related industries.
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