Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

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Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $235.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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