Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $436.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.87 and its 200 day moving average is $374.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $441.54.

Trending Headlines about VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Positive Sentiment: Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MAGS, QQQ, VGT, XLK, SMH and FTEC

Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. Positive Sentiment: SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. 3 Thematic ETFs Making New Highs Ahead of the Market

SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Roundhill Taps Surging Memory Sector with New ETF

Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning.

Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news.

Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option flow today — investors bought ~147,424 puts (≈15% above the average daily put volume), indicating increased hedging or bearish bets that could cap upside or signal caution among derivatives traders.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

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(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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