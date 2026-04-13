Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) Short Interest Up 101.0% in March

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,744 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the March 15th total of 1,365 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Belive Price Performance

Belive stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Belive has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

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Institutional Trading of Belive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Belive Company Profile

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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