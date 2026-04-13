Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 303 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 551 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bayview Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayview Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 2,875.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BAYA opened at $11.95 on Monday. Bayview Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

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Bayview Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BAYA. The firm was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering of units comprised of Class A ordinary shares and warrants. As a blank‐check company, Bayview Acquisition’s primary objective is to complete a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Bayview Acquisition focuses on identifying and partnering with companies in the global travel, leisure, hospitality and related technology sectors.

Further Reading

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