John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.31 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 13622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

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