Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.3650, but opened at $9.4360. Safestore shares last traded at $9.4360, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safestore to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
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Safestore Stock Performance
About Safestore
Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) is a leading European self-storage operator providing secure storage solutions for personal and business customers. The company’s facilities offer a wide range of unit sizes, climate-controlled spaces, container storage, and value-added services such as packing materials and insurance. Safestore’s focus on convenience and security is supported by 24/7 access, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and an integrated online platform for reservations and account management.
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Safestore has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions to operate over 130 locations across the UK and France.
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