Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Raises Dividend to $2.42 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.4225 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is a 18.9% increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $2.04.

Sanofi has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Sanofi has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

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Sanofi Trading Up 1.2%

SNY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

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Sanofi Company Profile

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Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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