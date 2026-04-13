U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,836 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $205,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.
GraniteShares Gold Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: US CPI came in softer than feared (March), which helped push gold prices higher — a direct tailwind for BAR since the trust tracks gold exposure. Gold prices jump as US CPI rises 0.9% in March but comes in less than expected
- Positive Sentiment: Central-bank purchases in March (Poland, Uzbekistan, China cited) show institutional demand for bullion remains strong — supportive for BAR’s underlying asset. Central banks snap up cheap gold in March
- Positive Sentiment: Major players expect higher long-term gold targets (State Street sees potential above $5,000), which can lift investor interest in gold ETPs like BAR. State Street sees gold pushing above $5,000
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis and forecasts show bullish patterns (ascending triangle, potential run toward higher levels), suggesting more upside momentum in spot gold that would benefit BAR. Gold forms ascending triangle – bulls eye $4,855
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer sentiment dropped and one-year inflation expectations rose, which pushed spot gold to session highs — mixed implications for flows into BAR (safety demand vs. inflation worry). Spot gold at session highs after Consumer Sentiment falls
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in BAR rose ~23.1% in March to 234,939 shares (0.7% of shares). Although the days-to-cover is low (~0.4 days given high volume), the increase in shorts reflects some bearish positioning that can apply downward pressure on the ETF.
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategist commentary (e.g., JP Morgan) questions gold’s role as a hedge and highlights limits to its protective qualities — such narratives can temper investor enthusiasm and flows into BAR. ‘Gold is not a very good hedge…’ – JP Morgan
GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance
About GraniteShares Gold Trust
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
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