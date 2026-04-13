U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,836 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $205,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

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About GraniteShares Gold Trust

GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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