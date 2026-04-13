Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $492.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 31.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $492,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bfsg LLC reported a small increase in its VTI holdings in a recent 13F filing, signaling modest institutional buying that can support demand. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lifted by Bfsg LLC
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple personal-finance pieces recommend VTI for long-term and tax-aware investors (tech workers and nurses), which tends to sustain retail inflows over time. 3 Vanguard and Schwab ETFs Tech Workers Should Buy During RSU Vesting Years
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage explaining how employees (e.g., nurses) can use VTI in retirement strategies reinforces retail demand from specific demographic groups. How Nurses at Non-Profit Hospitals Can Stash $49,000 a Year Into ETFs Like VOO and VTI
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pointed to a modest early-morning gain tied to easing oil prices and broad market moves — a short-term driver rather than a structural one for flows. Why Is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Up Today, 4-10-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces (VTI vs. VOO and broader allocation discussions) keep VTI top-of-mind for index investors but are unlikely to trigger abrupt flows. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF vs. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Negative Sentiment: A prominent article argues retirees could boost income by switching from VTI into higher-yield ETFs, highlighting VTI’s low dividend yield — such narratives can encourage rotation out of broad equity ETFs among income-focused investors. Retirees Love This $578 Billion ETF, But Switching to These 2 Could Boost Income by 40%
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.
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