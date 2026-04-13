Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $492.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 31.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $492,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF this week:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.65. The firm has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $249.94 and a twelve month high of $344.42.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.