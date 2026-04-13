iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 83,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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