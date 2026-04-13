HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $17.70 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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