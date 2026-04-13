Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.17 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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