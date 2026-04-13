The North West Company Inc. (NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 24th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC stock traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,539. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$44.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.29.

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North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of C$675.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current year.

About North West

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales, and others. Its geographical segment includes Canada and International.

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