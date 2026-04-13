Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WTE traded up C$1.15 on Monday, reaching C$37.10. 207,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.20 and a twelve month high of C$38.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

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Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5632706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

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