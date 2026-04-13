State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,192 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore increased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.47.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

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About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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