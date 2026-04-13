BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.02 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

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BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

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BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

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