State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 64,730 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $375.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. CICC Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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