Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSH. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,101,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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