BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.82 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.