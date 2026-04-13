BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

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BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

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