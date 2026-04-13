Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Masco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

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Masco Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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