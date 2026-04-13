BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

Further Reading

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