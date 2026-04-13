Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.69.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $350.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $167.20 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,054. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

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Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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