State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $32.15 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.88.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $308.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.72. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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