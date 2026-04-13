REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY) Short Interest Update

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,016,925 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 585,908 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,646,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,270.02. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALOY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Clear Str upgraded REalloys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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REalloys Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOY opened at $11.79 on Monday. REalloys has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

About REalloys

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REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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