REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY) Short Interest Update

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,016,925 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 585,908 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,646,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,270.02. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REalloys during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on REalloys
REalloys Price Performance
NASDAQ ALOY opened at $11.79 on Monday. REalloys has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.
REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.
About REalloys
REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.
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