Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Short Interest Update

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 552 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 1,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFJKR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Aimei Health Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

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About Aimei Health Technology

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Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

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