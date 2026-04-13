Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR) Short Interest Update

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 552 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 1,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aimei Health Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFJKR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Aimei Health Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About Aimei Health Technology
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