Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $41,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.28.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest purchased ~85,485 PLTR shares across its ETFs, a visible institutional vote of confidence that helped lift the stock. Palantir Stock Rises. Cathie Wood and Trump Give the AI Defense Play a Boost.
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s funds added roughly $11M of Palantir, increasing ARK ETF exposure — this concentrated retail/institutional buying is propping sentiment and liquidity. Cathie Wood vs Michael Burry: The $11 million Palantir bet that’s splitting Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Political endorsement from former President Trump (public praise by ticker) produced a rapid sentiment boost and short‑covering in recent sessions, supporting today’s gains. Trump endorsed Palantir stock, and the market reacted
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated an Outperform on PLTR, which provides formal analyst backing that can attract buyers alongside the flow trades. Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
- Positive Sentiment: Celebrity/influencer support — Jim Cramer signaled he’ll “stand by” Palantir, which can influence retail flows and sentiment in the near term. Jim Cramer on Palantir: “I’m Going to Stand By It”
- Neutral Sentiment: Peter Thiel sold stakes in other big AI names (Tesla, Microsoft) per filings — notable hedge fund activity but not a direct signal on PLTR fundamentals. Investors may view this as portfolio rebalancing rather than a PLTR-specific negative. Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells 2 Trillion-Dollar AI Stocks, but Wall Street Says It’s Time to Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent short seller Michael Burry remains bearish and reportedly still shorts PLTR; his public commentary keeps downside risk and volatility elevated. Michael Burry is still shorting Palantir — and says Anthropic is the bigger AI winner
- Negative Sentiment: Broader AI sell‑off and recent episode of a sudden Palantir plunge (linked to geopolitical/ceasefire headlines) keep upside capped and raise the chance of profit‑taking even as buyers step in. AI Stock Sell-Off: Here’s How to Find the Long-Term Winners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
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