Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $41,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.28.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.

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Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

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