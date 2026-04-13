State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $139.03 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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