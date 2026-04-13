State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.70 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

GE Vernova stock opened at $991.80 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $999.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $847.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.58. The company has a market capitalization of $266.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Glj Research increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.91.

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About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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