State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,740 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.54 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

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More AbbVie News

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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