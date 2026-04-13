State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,740 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%
ABBV stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.54 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
More AbbVie News
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on ABBV to $249 and reiterated a Buy, signaling upside from analysts who still favor the name. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating on Abbvie (ABBV)
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~19.9% in March (to ~20.1M shares), reducing short-pressure and the risk of further downside driven by short covering dynamics; days-to-cover near 2.5.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and features continue to highlight AbbVie’s successful product transition: Skyrizi and Rinvoq are driving strong immunology growth that offsets Humira erosion — supportive for medium-term revenue and dividend durability. Battle of Big Pharma: Is AbbVie Stock Pulling Ahead of Pfizer?
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie has launched legal action challenging the federal 340B patient definition — this could protect pricing/discount exposure if successful but outcome and timing are uncertain. AbbVie challenges ‘outdated’ 340B drug discount program guidance in new lawsuit
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage continues to list ABBV among reliable dividend names (Dividend Aristocrat), reinforcing long-term income investor interest but not an immediate price catalyst. 3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
- Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lowered its Q1 and FY 2026 EPS guidance (Q1: 2.560–2.600 vs. consensus ~3.01; FY: 13.960–14.160 vs. consensus ~14.56), which is the primary near-term negative catalyst—investors often sell when guidance trails consensus.
- Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its target to $240 and warned that the upcoming Q1 season may not materially re‑energize sentiment, reinforcing caution after AbbVie’s guidance revision. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers AbbVie (ABBV) Target, Sees Weak Pharma Catalyst Ahead
- Negative Sentiment: RBC said first-quarter results are likely to land inside AbbVie’s guidance and may not lift investor sentiment — a signal that the report could be bland relative to expectations. AbbVie First-Quarter Earnings Unlikely to Lift Sentiment, RBC Says
- Negative Sentiment: Broader health-care sector weakness late Friday weighed on ABBV alongside idiosyncratic negatives, amplifying downward pressure. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall Late Afternoon
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
See Also
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