Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL) Short Interest Update

Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 347,021 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 624,107 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blue Gold Price Performance

Shares of BGL stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Blue Gold has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $166.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Gold has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Blue Gold by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Gold in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blue Gold during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Gold during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Blue Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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