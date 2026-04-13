Citigroup Downgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Neutral

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

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Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $151.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

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Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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