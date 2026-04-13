JAN (NYSE:JAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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JAN Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of JAN opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAN Company Profile

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Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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