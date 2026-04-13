Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 480,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 160,143 shares.The stock last traded at $10.4180 and had previously closed at $10.4450.

Shimano Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

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Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $748.03 million during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

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