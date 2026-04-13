Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the previous session’s volume of 11,678 shares.The stock last traded at $13.43 and had previously closed at $13.6850.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ELUXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electrolux to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electrolux from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Electrolux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

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Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

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