Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.
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