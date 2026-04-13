Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

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Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.

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