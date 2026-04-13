Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 180,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,713. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,181,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 143,742 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,516,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 741,089 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 450,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,164,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,608,000 after buying an additional 279,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,107,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 336,397 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

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